A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Canyon Country late Saturday morning at the intersection of north Sierra Highway and Flying Tiger Drive, according to Supervisor Llacuna with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Llacuna, firefighters were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. and arrived on scene at 10:54 a.m.

According to observations from the scene, a pickup truck was involved in the collision, as well as a man in a wheelchair. No transports were reported.