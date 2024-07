A trailer fire that broke out on Friday afternoon left commuters in traffic on the 24000 block of West Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene of a fully engulfed truck at 1:13 p.m. after receiving reports of it a few minutes earlier, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the agency.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station assisted with traffic control.

