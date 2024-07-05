Residents celebrate Fourth of July fireworks amid explosive heat 

As a heat wave began to take over Santa Clarita during Fourth of July weekend, it didn’t stop residents from setting up hours prior to the city’s annual “Spirit of America” fireworks show on Thursday at the Valencia Town Center.

Lawn chairs, home-cooked meals and great company began surfacing slowly as the sun set and residents anticipated the mall’s lights to dim later in the night.

Entrepreneurs were also present, including Brooklyn Smith, 12, who sold her handmade rings, bracelets, phone charms and earrings for prices ranging from $3 to $10.

Residents gathered for the fireworks show at the Valencia Town Center on Thursday, July 4. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I’m raising money for a fun summer, to go to the mall with friends, to go to the beach, and to also save up for other things in life. Bracelets were an idea for me to sell because me and my friends love making them — we love it all the time,” Smith said. “It’s something I like making in my free time. This was the best skill I had to sell.”

Smith’s goal for the night was to sell each of her creations, which took her weeks to make, already selling five during the day before residents settled in the parking lot.

Brooklyn Smith, 12, and mom Melinda Kranz sets up a stand to sell rings, bracelets and other accessories at Valencia Town Center on Thursday, July 4. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“She’s out here, third generation SCV resident. My parents came out here in 1977. She’s making the most of it and learning how to be an entrepreneur and to earn money and doing what she can to get monetary value. She put a lot of hard work into this, and hours and hours and hours on end,” said Melinda Kranz, Smith’s mother. “I’m very proud. This is all her. She created all the signs, she created everything and hopefully it works out for her. She’s trying to earn money to help pay … for cheer.”

Austin Bloom has attended the fireworks show for the past three years, but has only lived in Santa Clarita for a year, previously living in Agua Dulce.

Residents gathered for the fireworks show at the Valencia Town Center on Thursday, July 4. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“In the past, I used to go camping, but now we just come here and watch the fireworks. I like the people here, because Agua Dulce was quiet, but now I get to be more social with my friends and I live closer to my everyday life,” Bloom said. “I’m excited to hang out with my family and have a good time tonight.”

On the other hand, Matthew Burns, who has been a Santa Clarita resident his entire life, attended the firework festivities for the first time ever Thursday evening.

“I’m here with my girlfriend — we came to check it out. I’ve lived in Santa Clarita for 25 years, but I’ve never seen the fireworks at the mall, so it’ll be interesting,” Burns said. “I’m happy we can all come together and celebrate this Independence Day.”