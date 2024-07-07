Small brush fire breaks out in Newhall

A brush fire dubbed the Margo Fire broke out near the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Trumpet Drive in Newhall on Sunday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

“[We] dispatched at 1:21 p.m.,” said Capt. John McClaskey. “It’s 2 acres with structures threatened, and it’s a second alarm [fire] with approximately 50 firefighters.”

The Margo Fire’s range is holding at 2 acres, with firefighters currently in the process of mopping it up, as of the publication of this story.

According to supervising fire dispatcher Melanie Flores, the Margo Fire has not yet been officially declared extinguished as of 3:25 p.m.

An evacuation order was given to Trumpet Drive residents due to the blaze’s potential danger to residences. As of 3:25 p.m., all evacuation orders were lifted, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Deputy A. Angerhofer.

The Margo Fire erupted near where the Olga Fire started on Saturday, burning a total of 1.4 acres near the intersection of Grape Lily Circle and Valle Del Oro. An apartment on Grape Lily Circle caught fire Saturday, with two victims and two dogs being rescued from the building without the need to be transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Community members wait and watch while firefighters battle a small brush fire near the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Trumpet Drive on Sunday. Oscar Sol/For the Signal

Firefighters respond to a brush fire near the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Trumpet Drive on Sunday. Oscar Sol/For the Signal