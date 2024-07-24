Suspect arrested in Gorman after pursuit 

A 26-year-old Riverside County man was arrested Tuesday evening after a pursuit on Interstate 5, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station requested Newhall-area CHP officers to take over a pursuit they initiated as it entered Castaic, according to an email from Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall area office

Deputies initially said the suspect was wanted on suspicion of carjacking because the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Newhall officers pursued the suspect to Gorman, where the Fort Tejon office took over the pursuit and ultimately took a suspect into custody, according to Greengard.

The suspect was brought back down to the Newhall area for booking purposes before being transported to an L.A. County jail.

His custody status was not immediately available Wednesday, according to records available online.