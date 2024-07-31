Traffic collision results in no transports, street blocked 

A two-vehicle traffic collision Wednesday at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Golden Valley Road resulted in no transports, according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Garcia said Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident at approximately 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday and arrived to the scene at 11:35 a.m.

No aid was provided at the scene and personnel cleared the scene at 11:47 a.m.

Law enforcement direct traffic on Newhall Ranch Road late Wednesday morning on July 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal A white vehicle collided on Newhall Ranch Road late Wednesday morning on July 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was unable to immediately provide information regarding the nature of the collision. Deputy Villalobos, who declined to provide her first name, said the collision was reported by a patrol unit.

A report from the scene indicated that Newhall Ranch Road was blocked off between Santa Clarita Parkway and Golden Valley Road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.