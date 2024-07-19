Valencia principal set to leave district at end of August 

Pete Getz is resigning from his position as principal of Valencia High School, with an effective date of Aug. 30, he confirmed on Thursday.

Part of the William S. Hart Union High School District since 1998, Getz said his time with the district has been “nothing but rewarding.” He is set to take over as the director of expansion and program growth with Method Schools, a K-12 online charter school based out of Murrieta, he added.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time with the district,” Getz said in a phone interview, adding that his new position is “well within my expertise and right up my wheelhouse.”

Linda Storli, president of the Hart district governing board and Getz’s mother-in-law, said she is sad to see him go.

“It makes me very sad and sad for the school district,” Storli said in a phone interview. “He made Valencia the best school ever. He turned Valencia around and made it a very desirable school.”

The Hart district sent the following statement to The Signal on Thursday: “Dr. Pete Getz has resigned his position as principal at Valencia High School, effective Aug. 30, and has accepted a new role with another organization. We would like to thank him for his outstanding service to the Hart district and Valencia High School and we wish him all the best in his new position.”

Valencia High School Principal Pete M. Getz plays the guitar during a singing performance for the Valencia High School Class of 2022 Commencement ceremony at Cougar Stadium in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, May 27, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Board member Joe Messina said Getz leaving is a great loss for the district.

“Pete did a great job,” Messina wrote in a text message. “However, he accepted a job that will give him the flexibility to really shine.”

Getz won’t be completely removed from the district as he has a son who is set to attend Rio Norte Junior High School for seventh grade in the fall. He said he will continue to live in the Santa Clarita Valley as his new position will allow him to work remotely.

Along with being the principal at Valencia, Getz has also held that title at Academy of the Canyons and the role of director of student services at the district office. He also made stops at Sequoia School, Learning Post Academy and Canyon High School.

“This has been a wonderful growth opportunity,” Getz said. “Most important to me at every site has been the relationships I’ve built.”

He is set to remain with the Hart district until the end of August while the district searches for a replacement.