Vehicle pursuit heads north on I-5

Law enforcement entered a pursuit on Interstate 5 with a vehicle suspected of being involved in a carjacking that originated Tuesday night in Stevenson Ranch, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

“First word we got about it was at 7:38 p.m.,” said CHP Officer A. de los Reyes. “It looks like CHP got involved around about 7:51 p.m.”

Law enforcement sources said that the suspected carjacking began in Stevenson Ranch, with authorities attempting to block the silver 2013 Toyota Prius at the Westridge Bank of America location on The Old Road. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was the first to respond, with CHP joining once the pursuit reached the Vista Del Lago area north of Castaic.

De los Reyes added that, as of the publication of this story, the pursuit has entered the Fort Tejon area, which has a different dispatch center and radio frequency, meaning that local CHP operatives won’t be able to get any radio traffic regarding the incident. Authorities also believe the suspect to be female.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.