Woman in triple fatal awaits bail hearing 

A 19-year-old Redlands woman being held in connection with three deaths she’s charged with causing in a fiery fatal crash July 3 has a bail hearing Friday, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.

Taylor Shani Roberson is being held without bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood since her arrest by California Highway Patrol officers.

She was held in lieu of $100,000 bail after her arrest, and prosecutors filed a six-count complaint Tuesday. She pleaded not guilty at the initial plea hearing and was then remanded to custody without bail.

CHP officers reported a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Roberson left the road at a high rate of speed heading north on The Old Road and missed the turn at Parker Road, crashing into a tree and then slamming into a light pole before catching fire shortly after midnight.

The CHP report noted that none of her three passengers, Brian White, 22, of Castaic, as well as Nylah Blanchard, 16, and Quinell Shelton, 15, who were from San Bernardino County, were wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

Roberson was arrested after the officer at the scene of the crash reported she was showing signs of alcohol intoxication.

The criminal complaint filed Monday lists seven charges, as well as a host of special allegations that could enhance a defendant’s prison time at sentencing.

Roberson’s charges include: three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated; two counts of willful cruelty to child possible injury/death; driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence and causing an injury crash while intoxicated with a special allegation of having more than one victim.

The special allegations also include that she caused great bodily injury to her victims and that the willful harm resulted in great injury or death.

Residents who live nearby the crash site posted pictures on social media of a makeshift memorial that was put up near the crash site featuring three wooden crosses for the deceased.

GoFundMe pages were created to support the families of the two underage crash victims.

Blanchard’s link can be found here: bit.ly/3S4BpLo. Shelton’s can be found here: bit.ly/4f1xB7m.