5 Medicare Facts for People in Santa Clarita Valley 

Navigating the complexities of Medicare can be daunting, especially for residents of Santa Clarita Valley who are approaching retirement or already enrolled in the program. There is always more information that can assist you on your journey.

The following facts will provide additional insights into your working knowledge of Medicare, giving you what you need to make the right choices for your healthcare coverage.

There are different Medigap application options

The Medicare application process can be confusing for some people. Between figuring out what you need to sign up for and where you need to submit applications, it can be overwhelming. Fortunately, residents of Santa Clarita Valley have a few different options when it comes to Medicare enrollment such as using a Medicare application guide for help.

Like everyone, you can apply for Medicare online using the Social Security (SS) website or give SS a call. However, Santa Clarita Valley also has a physical SS office located right in the heart of the valley. You may feel more comfortable going in person to apply for Medicare. Choose the application process that is best for you.

You have access to various types of Medicare plans.

Medicare beneficiaries in Santa Clarita Valley have access to various Medicare plans, including Medicare Supplement (Medigap), Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Part D plans.

There are ten different types of Medigap plans to choose from, all standardized by the federal government. This means Medigap plan benefits stay the same no matter what insurance carrier you have. Two of the most popular Medigap plans in Santa Clarita Valley are Medigap Plan G and Plan N because of their high coverage level.

Advantage and Part D plan options and coverage vary from plan to plan. Because of this, you’ll want to take the time to look at each of these plans carefully to ensure they provide the coverage you need. For example, Advantage plans have provider networks, so you’ll want to see if your preferred providers are included in a plan’s network.

Medicare is not free.

Many people who are new to Medicare believe the program is free since they have worked and paid taxes their whole lives. However, this is only partially true. People with enough work credits and have paid Medicare taxes have no monthly premium for Medicare Part A. However, every other Medicare part and plan costs money.

In Santa Clarita Valley, it is no different. You will pay a premium for Medicare Part B unless you receive a certain level of financial assistance from California’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal. There are also costs associated with Medigap, Advantage, and Part D plans.

Exact costs for Medigap, Advantage, and Part D plans vary based on factors such as zip code, age, gender, and more. For example, according to Medicare’s website, a monthly premium for Medigap Plan G in the Santa Clarita Valley can range from $137 to $269 in the zip code 91321.

Medicare financial assistance is available.

Some people may be unable to afford all the costs of Medicare, including deductibles, monthly premiums, copayments, and coinsurance. Fortunately, it is possible to qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid simultaneously, also known as being “dual eligible.”

Medicaid is a state-run financial assistance program, and California’s Medicaid program is called Medi-Cal. Depending on their level of Medi-Cal, people who live in Santa Clarita Valley and qualify for Medicare and Medi-Cal can receive assistance with costs, such as Part A and Part B premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments.

You can refer to Medi-Cal’s government website for more information on qualifying and applying for assistance.

You can utilize California’s Medigap birthday rule.

Most people only have one period to enroll in a Medigap plan without underwriting (health questions) during their Medigap Open Enrollment period. Once this period is gone, they will likely have to pass underwriting for a Medigap plan to accept them.

However, this is different for California residents. Medicare beneficiaries who live in California have access to a Medigap “Birthday Rule.” This rule allows people with an existing Medigap plan to sign up for a new policy of equal or lesser benefits during the 60 days after their birthday each year.

This is great news for Santa Clarita Valley residents as this allows them to make Medigap changes if needed. For example, if your Medigap plan premium had an expensive rate increase, you can shop around for a more cost-effective policy using the California birthday rule.

Conclusion

Understanding the intricacies of Medicare is important for the residents of Santa Clarita Valley to ensure they receive the best possible healthcare coverage.

Understanding your Medicare options, costs, resources, and policies will help you optimize your healthcare coverage as much as possible. The right information and support are available, so be sure to keep conducting your research into Medicare processes.

This will not only help provide peace of mind but also ensure that you can enjoy a healthier, more secure future.