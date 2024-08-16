A new beginning: Sulphur Springs district gets school year started 

Jeff and Kristina Carpenter got their two kids ready on Thursday for the first day of school at their alma mater.

With a six-year age gap between the two parents, they never crossed paths at Mitchell Community Elementary School when they attended, but were able to traverse the campus together while sending off their son and daughter.

“It’s kind of nostalgic for us a little bit,” Jeff said. “It’s a great school. The teachers and the staff do a great job of keeping the energy up and, you know, getting the kids a little excited about learning. So, we always look forward to coming back.”

Mitchell Community Elementary School parents and guardians guide their children to the main entrance for the first day of school for the Fall semester on Thursday morning. 081524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal Long lines of students, parents, and guardians form at various entrances to Mitchell Community Elementary School on the first day of school for the Fall semester for the Sulphur Springs Union School District. 081524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Many parents walked their kids onto the yard before teachers started rounding up their classes. Smiles and laughter could be seen and heard all over while kids caught up with their friends while others were taking pictures in front of a giant sign on the lawn in front of the school celebrating the occasion.

Principal Gretchen Lupica said it’s one of those days in the school year that invite excitement.

“We’re excited for some of the ideas that we have going forward to help them,” Lupica said. “Our theme this year is ‘learn, grow and soar.’ And so we’ve just been kind of thinking of ideas of how to do that, both in building relationships and social and academics.”

The Mitchell Community Elementary School Eagles were welcomed back to school with a large banner on the first day of school of the Fall semester on Thursday morning. 081524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal Backpacks are lined up outside classrooms on the first day of school as children begin their learning on the first day of school for the Fall semester at Mitchell Community Elementary School on Thursday morning. 081524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi was on hand to witness all the excitement as she was taking in the first day of school across the entire district.

“We all remember, as children ourselves, what the first day meant,” Kawaguchi said. “It’s the start of a beginning, of a great, refreshing, new school year. We’re ready. Our district is ready to really just nurture and love all of our children.”

Ali Zamora, the parent of two kids at Mitchell, said her daughter told her she was a little nervous Wednesday night, but once Thursday morning came around, she was anxious to get back to school.

“This morning, they’re like, ‘OK, can we go? Can we walk? Can we go? Can we go?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, you gotta get your backpacks. Hold on,’” Zamora said.

Mitchell Community Elementary School staff and administration wore their best outfit for the first day of school, welcoming students back for the Fall semester on Thursday morning. 081524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal Gabriella Schantz, 7 is nervous and excited for her first day back to school and ready to beiginthe 2nd grade at Mitchell Community Elementary School on Thursday morning. 081524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Zamora said growth is what she’s looking forward to the most throughout the school year.

Kawaguchi also touched on the growth of students being a main priority for the entire district.

“One of the things that we want to make sure all of our families know is that we are focused on all students at high levels,” Kawaguchi said. “We know our children can do their best, and we’re going to support them, the whole child — socially, emotionally and academically. High levels for all students, that’s our focus.”