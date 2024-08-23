Builder looking to put apartments, commercial space near community center 

A Glendale-based family builder is looking to make its first foray into the Santa Clarita development scene with a mixed-use Canyon Country project currently seeking approvals.

The property being proposed for housing and some retail space sits just north of Soledad Canyon Road and west of Sierra Highway, barely 100 yards from the bustling intersection.

“It’s right in front of the city’s (Canyon Country) Community Center, which is a great location,” said George Yapundjian, a member of the family proposing the project, adding the property represents a great opportunity for its tenants and residents.

There are 16 residential units total being proposed for roughly 3,000 square feet of construction, he said in a phone interview Wednesday, adding they’re still working with the city on the approval process.

The project as proposed would have three floors: The first floor was being planned for commercial/retail space, the second and third floors would be residential. Two of the 16 units were being set aside for low-income housing.

“We’re kind of in the beginning stages of working with the city,” Yapundjian said, referring to the one-stop application filed July 25. The applicants are listed as: Yapundjian; his father, Vahe; and his mother, Aza.

He was excited to work on the project, he said, adding his father has vast experience with commercial and residential projects, dating back to a Pioneer Chicken.

City officials previously have described a one-stop review application as “a preliminary design review of a plan concept,” calling it an informational process that does not lead to any approvals.

There is no mandated timeline for approval associated with a one-stop, according to city Planning Manager Patrick Leclair.