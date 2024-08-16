Burglary suspect arrested at gunpoint in Newhall 

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies took a burglary suspect into custody at gunpoint Friday morning in Newhall, sheriff’s officials said.

According to Lt. Luis Molina of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a call came in at 8:21 a.m. Friday at Lyons Avenue and Newhall Avenue. Deputies arrived three minutes later.

“It was a burglary call for service regarding a transient climbing into a resident’s backyard, and he was arrested,” Molina said.

Molina added that the suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint.

According to Hart High Principal Jason d’Autremont, the incident was not deemed by the school resource deputy to require any sort of lockdown procedure and the campus was operating normally.

Signal Staff Writer Tyler Wainfeld contributed to this report.