Canyon Country teen charged in juvenile court for attempted murder 

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed this week a juvenile has been charged in connection with a shooting near a Canyon Country mobile home park.

The office released the name in response to an inquiry from The Signal. The Signal is not publishing the name of the suspect because he is a minor.

He was arraigned July 25 on one count of attempted murder in Sylmar Juvenile Court, according to an email Wednesday from Venusse Dunn, spokeswoman for the DA’s Office.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said they received a 911 call at 8:41 p.m. July 8 from a man who was reportedly breathing heavily because he had just been shot, according to officials. He asked for an ambulance and then hung up the phone.

An employee of the nearby liquor store indicated the shooting happened across the street, near the Parklane Estates, but detectives have remained tight-lipped about the details they’ve learned as the investigation is ongoing, per officials.

Fire Department officials were called to the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Honby Avenue around 8:45 p.m. that night for a patient with a gunshot wound, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The suspect arrested was a 16-year-old boy who lives in the area, according to officials.

The motive behind the shooting has not been released, but the incident is being looked at by the station’s Juvenile and Gangs Team.

Station officials indicated the victim was hospitalized for more than a week due to the severity of his injuries. The victim’s condition is now reported to be stable, although detectives and hospital officials were not able to comment on a patient’s status.

Following the initial investigation, station officials took the 16-year-old into custody around 12:30 p.m. July 17 in the 20000 block of Rue Crevier.

The location of the arrest was a few blocks from the scene of the shooting, according to departmental records.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not have his next available court date. Officials did not confirm whether the juvenile is in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.