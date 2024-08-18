Canyon Country teen reported missing  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk teenaged boy from Canyon Country.

Gabriel Shraga, 16 , was last seen on the 27000 block of Lorjen Road in Canyon Country on Sunday. He is listed as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing carrying a clear trash bag containing clothing, stated an LASD Nixle alert.

“Shraga suffers from depression and there is a concern for his well-being,” it said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using this website http://lacrimestoppers.