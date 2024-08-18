Blog

Canyon Country teen reported missing  

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share
Tweet
Email

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk teenaged boy from Canyon Country.  

Gabriel Shraga, 16 , was last seen on the 27000 block of Lorjen Road in Canyon Country on Sunday. He is listed as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.  

He was last seen wearing dark clothing carrying a clear trash bag containing clothing, stated an LASD Nixle alert.  

“Shraga suffers from depression and there is a concern for his well-being,” it said.  

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.  

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using this website http://lacrimestoppers. 

Nixle provided by the LASD
Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS