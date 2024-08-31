Central Park assault involving teens under investigation  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained two teens as part of their investigation into an assault reported Thursday night at Central Park in Saugus, according to station officials.

A 14-year-old boy and his girlfriend whose age was not immediately available were at the park around 8:30 p.m. when three male juveniles showed up and began a confrontation with the pair, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After a fight with one or possibly more of the boys, the victim was injured and ultimately taken to the hospital.

A station official indicated he believed the boy had already been released from the hospital, although L.A. County Fire Department officials were not able to comment on his condition.

Initial reports indicated a gun might have been involved or brandished by one of the suspects, but Jensen said deputies now believe there was no gun involved.

No weapon was recovered from the scene.

Due to the fact that they were juveniles, there was no information available regarding the two individuals taken into custody, according to officials.