Chamber announces honorees for Black Business Month celebration 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the honorees for its 2nd Annual Black Business Month Celebration, taking place at California Institute of the Arts on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

“This celebration promises to be a vibrant gathering to honor and appreciate the remarkable contributions of Black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley,” the chamber said in a news release.

“Black Business Month is a time to recognize the invaluable role that Black-owned businesses play in strengthening our economy. This year’s honorees have made significant impacts on our community, and their achievements deserve to be celebrated,” Di Thompson, 2024 chair for the Black Business Council, said in the release. “This celebration not only underscores the importance of diversity in our businesses and communities but also encourages everyone to come together and join in the festivities.”

The 2024 honorees are:

Moriah Medical College, Meagan Jackson.

Rayshun Parkman, Booku Po’Boys.

Janine Prado, city of Santa Clarita

August is Black Business Month, and this year will be the second year the SCV Chamber will help shine a spotlight on Black-owned businesses and Black business leaders in the SCV.

The celebration is open to everyone to join and show solidarity with the Black community and engage in meaningful conversations about the importance of supporting minority-owned businesses, the chamber release said.

“We want to congratulate the honorees and thank you for the profound positive impact you have made throughout our community. Your dedication and hard work are truly inspiring,” Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of

the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We invite the entire community to come network and celebrate with us.”

Tickets for the celebration can be purchased on the chamber’s website, www.scvchamber.com under the Events page.