CHP: Man arrested after being found slumped over steering wheel 

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a San Fernando man Monday morning on suspicion of drug possession after finding him slumped over his steering wheel, according to officials.

The 43-year-old man was arrested after CHP officers responded to a call they received around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Faulkner Drive and Christie Court.

The caller stated the driver was slumped behind the steering wheel of a KIA SUV, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall office.

“Officer made contact with the (suspect), woke him up and determined he was not under the influence but had an outstanding warrant for narcotics,” according to an email from Greengard.

After a search of the vehicle, officers also reported finding narcotics, he added.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and the outstanding charges, and he was due in court Wednesday.

The outcome of his plea was not immediately available. Custody records indicated he was still being held in lieu of $125,000 bail as of Wednesday morning.