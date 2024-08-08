CHP: Pursuit suspects arrested in Sylmar, one outstanding 

A pursuit that originated in the Barstow area, passed through Santa Clarita and ended in Sylmar led to the arrest of two suspects with one still outstanding as of Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP officers with the Barstow-area office began pursuing a silver Ford Fusion on Highway 138 at approximately 8:43 a.m. on Thursday, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

The suspects then went south toward the Antelope Valley before transitioning to the southbound lanes of Highway 14, where CHP Newhall-area units took over, and then to the southbound Interstate 5, Greengard wrote in an email.

During that time, items were tossed from the Ford at multiple places, with a loaded firearm located by CHP Barstow-area personnel, according to Greengard.

After making their way through the Newhall Pass, the suspects exited the freeway at Roxford Street before stopping near the intersection of El Dorado Avenue and El Cajon Street in Sylmar and fleeing on foot, according to Greengard.

He added that officers and K9 units established a perimeter with the help of a helicopter unit, leading to the arrests of the driver and a passenger, who were then booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The search for the third suspect was later terminated and units cleared the scene.

Suspect descriptions were not immediately available on Thursday.