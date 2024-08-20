City awards four animal care nonprofits $10,000 grants 

The Santa Clarita City Council has awarded four nonprofit organizations with the city’s first animal care grants, totaling $40,000, to help local organizations that support animals residing in or rescued within city limits.

The grant recipients are The Brittany Foundation, Furever Purr Rescue, Golden Years Dog Sanctuary and Outta the Cage.

According to the council agenda report, in May 2023, the council received a presentation on a series of proposed service enhancements, one being the creation of a grant program to support the local nonprofit organizations that take care of vulnerable animals within the community.

In July 2023 the council approved the grant program and allowed for an annual budget of up to $50,000.

The grant cycle began in January, with the focus of increasing adoptions at the Castaic Animal Care Center and expanding citywide spay and neuter services, according to the agenda report.

The funding was split into spay and neuter grants and general support grants. To be eligible for the grant, local organizations were required to apply online and submit a 501(c)(3) certificate.

The city received four grant applicants and decided to award the grants to all the applicants. The grant was listed to not exceed $3,500 per organization, but the committee recommended that the council award $10,000 to each applicant because of community need and available funding.

Bridget Alves, founder of Furever Purr Rescue, said in an emailed statement that the organization is incredibly grateful to be a recipient of the city of Santa Clarita’s grant. They plan to use the funding to provide essential veterinary care, including annual exams, dental work, and emergency treatments for the senior cats in their care. The grant will also help them continue their mission of ensuring that every cat receives the best possible care and quality of life.

“We deeply appreciate the city’s commitment to supporting local animal welfare efforts. For those who wish to further support our cause, we always welcome donations through our website at fureverpurrrescue.org,” said Alves.

Susan Friend LeTourneur, founder of Golden Years Dog Sanctuary, said they were very excited to receive the grant and be recognized for how much they support Santa Clarita.

“We’re not located right in the Santa Clarita Valley, but I’ve been a volunteer for Castaic’s (animal care center) since 2017 and I feel like I’m part of that community,” said Friend LeTourneur. “We have a lot of help and support from that community. And we pull a lot of dogs out of Castaic. A lot of them go into foster in the Santa Clarita Valley. So we’re really excited that that the city recognizes how much we support that area.”

Representatives of the Brittany Foundation and Outta the Cage declined comment pending receipt of the grant funds.

As of Wednesday, the grant agreements have been approved and are in effect, said Tracy Sullivan, community preservation manager for the city. The grant recipients have one year to carry out their programs and then they will have to report back to the city with their outcomes.