City invites community to Evening of Remembrance 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the annual Evening of Remembrance on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to honor Santa Clarita Valley youth who died in traffic-related incidents and bring awareness to safe and responsible driving.

The event will begin with the Walk of Remembrance at 7:15 p.m., to be followed immediately by the ceremony at 7:45 p.m. at the Youth Grove in Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

The ceremony will feature remarks from Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean, community members, a reading of the names of the 121 youths memorialized at the Youth Grove and special performances. The Walk of Remembrance will be led by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Operations Lt. Brandon Barclay.

“This solemn, yet important event is a sobering reminder of the consequences of reckless and distracted driving,” said a news release from the city.

The Youth Grove sits on a half-acre area in Central Park with 121 individual concrete pillars that mimic tree stumps to symbolize lives cut short. Each pillar holds the name of an individual who lost their life in a traffic-related incident. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives are lost behind the wheel.

For more information about the Evening of Remembrance and the Youth Grove, visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthGrove or contact Gabby Vera at 661-250-3736 or [email protected].