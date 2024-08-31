Community college officials encouraging students to apply for financial aid ahead of deadline 

As Tuesday’s deadline for community college students to apply for financial aid quickly approaches, officials are encouraging all students to submit applications to see how much relief they are entitled to.

According to a California Student Aid Commission news release, more than 40,000 fewer students have submitted applications as of Aug. 27 compared to the same time period last year. Students must submit either a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or California Dream Act Application to be considered for financial aid.

“With hundreds of millions of dollars in debt-free financial aid left on the table each year — that can be used to pay for tuition, fees, books, transportation, child care, rent, and more — many students can receive aid they may not know they are eligible for,” the release stated.

According to Tom Bilbruck, associate dean of student financial services at College of the Canyons, the FAFSA for the 2024-25 school year is new and students have reported glitches in the system that have hampered their ability to complete applications.

He added that the application coming out three months later than normal — it came out in January when it usually comes out in October — also lessened the amount of time students had.

The financial aid office at COC, located inside Canyons Hall at the Valencia campus, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday — the office is closed on Monday for Labor Day — for students who need help. A computer lab is available for students to complete applications in person.

“For students that are scrambling, they can come into financial aid office and get assistance,” Bilbruck said. “We want to make sure students know we’re here to help them and assist them with their education”

The Student Aid Commission release acknowledged that “technical glitches” have been reported for FAFSA, but stated that the U.S. Department of Education “continues to make progress to ensure the form is streamlined for students.”

The release added that students who are unable to complete the FAFSA application due to being from a mixed-status family — typically describing a household with members who have different immigration or citizenship status — are able to use the CADAA to access state, local and institutional financial aid.

“Current and prospective students should act now,” Gina Browne, California Community Colleges assistant vice chancellor for equitable student learning and impact, said in the release. “No matter your financial status, I encourage you to submit your FAFSA or California Dream Act Application by (Tuesday) so you can get the most aid available, determine the amount of aid you are eligible for and better prepare for the academic year so you can really focus on your reaching your higher education goals.”

She added that nearly half of community college students in California are not paying fees or tuition due to financial aid.

“For many students, without that assistance, their dreams wouldn’t be possible,” Bilbruck said.

Bilbruck added that current high school students looking to get a head start on financial aid for next year can attend the annual free Cash for College workshop being held Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the COC Performing Arts Center.

To speak with a COC financial aid representative, call 661-362-3215 during open office hours. For more information on how COC can help with the process, visit tinyurl.com/4v2cnz3v.