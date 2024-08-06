County gives final OK to city for Hart Park 

A little over two years after the idea was initially broached, William S. Hart Park is now formally set to be in the hands of the city of Santa Clarita.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the transfer of the historic 160-acre property at Tuesday’s meeting. There was no discussion.

Transferring the ownership was a process that started in July of 2022, with the plan developed over five public meetings between the county and the city, according to a news release from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“After nearly two years of negotiations to transfer Hart Park and Museum to our city of Santa Clarita partners, we’re finally crossing the finish line,” Barger said in the release. “Los Angeles County is not losing a park, but is instead gaining a partner to steward this beautiful and historic site. Our north star during these negotiations has been the continued and uninterrupted public access for all county of Los Angeles residents in perpetuity. Hart himself was staunchly committed to leaving the site for the public’s enjoyment, and that will be safeguarded.”

In a statement released Tuesday, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said the city is looking forward to when the city officially takes over ownership duties of the park.

That day is expected to be July 1, 2025, according to Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city.

“Today’s unanimous motion by the Board of Supervisors puts us one step closer to welcoming the historic William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita’s park system,” Smyth said in a prepared statement. “We thank our 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger for partnering with the city over the past two years to make this possible. We look forward to taking ownership of Hart Park and continuing to build upon the many fond memories residents have of this special place — from visiting the museum and barnyard, to hiking and enjoying our world-famous Cowboy Festival.”

The city approved taking over the park last month. City officials estimated the takeover will cost the city $200,000 initially, with $400,000 in total startup costs.

Once the city takes control, the park is estimated to need approximately $2.6 million a year in annual upkeep, and could bring in close to $400,000 annually in revenue by the first full year of operation in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

“I know that everybody that’s in this room, staff, you’re going to have great pride in this,” said City Councilwoman Laurene Weste following the council’s unanimous approval of the purchase. “And it is one of those things that will leave a legacy for — it will touch everyone in this valley.”

The county is relinquishing the park — including the Hart Mansion and its 6,000-piece archive, which was curated by the L.A. County Natural History Museum; nine parcels comprising 156 acres; a barnyard and a host of animals, including a herd of bison that began as a gift from Walt Disney; as well as the Santa Clarita History Center (formerly known as Heritage Junction) and the former senior center property — since 1946 when Hart bequeathed his Newhall-based ranch and home in his will to be a public park and museum.

According to Barger’s motion, the county has invested millions of dollars in public infrastructure in the nearly eight decades of its control of the park, which has hosted specialty programming such as the annual Hart of the West Pow Wow, a collaboration with the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and one of the region’s largest gatherings of indigenous peoples.

The motion states that the city will ensure that animals currently residing at the park, including the herd of bison, will “live out their natural lives at Hart Park, without threat of transfer or euthanasia that is not medically necessary, and the city will adopt the county’s animal welfare plan for the animal residents of William S. Hart Park to ensure that the continuity of care for Hart Park’s beloved animal residents will remain consistent during and long after the transition.”

The county Department of Parks and Recreation would have access to the park five days a year for regional events and partnerships to continue, according to the release from Barger’s office.

The transfer would not be subject to the California Environmental Quality Act as there would be no change in the use of the facility.

Current county employees who work at the park will be transferred to other county parks to address a “gap in needed staffing.”