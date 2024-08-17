DA dismisses charges in shooting involving neighbors 

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday a case was dismissed against a man who had been charged with shooting his neighbor after a dispute.

The five-count complaint stemmed from a March 4 altercation involving 37-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez and his 79-year-old Briggs Road neighbor, Lesle Roy Jundy, according to Jundy.

“We announced ‘unable to proceed’ and the judge dismissed the case pursuant to penal code section 1382,” according to an email Friday afternoon from Pamela Johnson, public information specialist for the DA’s office.

L.A. County Superior Court officials said the minute order explaining the proceedings was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez was facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and elder abuse, as well as three alleged violations of the rules of court and two sentencing enhancements, according to an April 10 felony complaint.

Deputies with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and L.A. County firefighters responded to a report of a shooting around 12:32 p.m. Monday in the 30100 block of Briggs Road.

Sheriff’s Lt. Oscar Martinez reported there was a fight between the neighbors that resulted in the shooting.

He added the incident was not considered a random attack because the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Jundy, the alleged victim, said during a phone interview in June that he was shot in the foot after a verbal altercation with Rodriguez.

The statute cited by the DA’s Office involves a defendant’s guarantee of a speedy trial.

