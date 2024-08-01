Deputies arrest man after brief pursuit, crash 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man after a very brief mid-day pursuit on Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, according to station officials.

Sgt. Mark Perkins of the Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit said a driver drew the attention of a motorcycle deputy in the area when he drove by at a high rate of speed while the deputy was patrolling in the area. The initial estimate was in excess of 80 mph, Perkins said.

Law enforcement direct traffic on Newhall Ranch Road late Wednesday morning on July 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

He said around 11:25 a.m., within moments of the deputy beginning his pursuit of the suspect, who was driving eastbound on Newhall Ranch Road toward Golden Valley Road, the deputy saw the suspect’s vehicle had crashed into the back of a trash truck.

Station officials said the driver was treated for injuries at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The driver of the trash truck did not appear to be injured.

The suspect ultimately was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, although Perkins said that could change based on the outcome of the investigation.