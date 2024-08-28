Deputies find gun after Newhall traffic stop 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies recovered a gun but are still searching for a known gang member they say caused a minor crash while fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday.

Deputies were making a traffic stop around 8:45 p.m. near an intersection that’s seen more than its share of violence in recent months, Walnut Street and Walnut Cottage Lane, which is between 15th and 16th streets, in Newhall.

The driver was identified by deputies as a possible suspect in an assault, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect’s vehicle initially pulled over to the side of the road, according to deputies. After a patrol vehicle parked behind it, the suspect got out of his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, apparently leaving the vehicle in gear, Jensen said.

The vehicle, which had a woman and child inside, rolled backward and hit the patrol vehicle parked behind it, Jensen said.

It’s unclear from the initial report as to whether the deputy was in the car when it was struck, but no injuries were reported by either of the vehicle’s occupants, Jensen said.

Fire officials confirmed they responded to the collision, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Deputies created a perimeter and searched the area on foot and with a helicopter, but ultimately, they were unable to locate the suspect, whose identity is not being released at this time, Jensen said.

They also declined to identify the initial accusation against the suspect.

During their search of the area, deputies found a firearm near the traffic stop, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.