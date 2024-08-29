Deputies searching for suspect after stabbing 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a stabbing at a Canyon Country mobile home park that represents what sheriff’s officials have described as a growing community concern: domestic violence.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials received a 911 call in which the caller indicated her aunt had been stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, according to the initial report.

Patrol deputies responded and found a woman who had been stabbed, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputy L. Villalobos.

Fire Department officials said they also responded to a mobile home park in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road regarding an emergency medical services call and one patient was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Information on her condition was not immediately available.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said they are still searching the area for the suspect, who was last seen running up a nearby hill behind the mobile home park, according to Villalobos.

He was described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, wearing a black jacket and brown pants.

During a recent conversation, SCV Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez stated aggravated assaults was the lone area of violent crime where the city of Santa Clarita saw an increase comparing this year’s data to last, adding domestic violence was the responsible for most of those calls.

In 2024 through the end of July, there were 151 aggravated assaults reported to the station, which the department does not separate by type of incident. There were 123 such incidents reported in 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.