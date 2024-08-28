Deputy hit by vehicle on Walnut Street

Authorities responded to reports of an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Walnut Street and Walnut Cottage Lane on Tuesday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m., according to Deputy K. Anaya, who declined to provide her first name. Witnesses reported that a deputy in his patrol unit was hit by a vehicle reversing at a traffic stop. The male driver reportedly fled on foot, with other deputies requesting medical assistance after inspecting the vehicle and finding a female passenger and a child. A firearm was also reportedly found at the scene. Air reinforcements arrived at around 9:20 p.m. to assist in the search for the suspect.

“We got a call from the sheriff to go to that intersection right about 8:55 p.m,” said L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman. “There was a collision involving a deputy. We arrived on scene at 8:57 p.m. The call closed without any transport indicated at about 9:15 p.m.”

The investigation is ongoing,

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.