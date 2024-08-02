Blog

Downed power lines prompts closure on I-5  

A power pole was hit by a crane operator on a construction site northbound Interstate 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass at Calgrove Boulevard early Friday morning, prompting road closures on the freeway, according to reports from the scene. 

The California Highway Patrol issued a Siglalert to shut down the north and southbound lanes at 12:42 a.m. Both lanes were reopened at 2:03 a.m., according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman for the California Highway Patrol. 

No injuries were reported. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were on scene as a precaution and SoCal Edison workers were on scene to ensure the safety of the wires, according to reports from the scene. 

