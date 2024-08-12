Earthquake reported south of Pasadena, felt in SCV  

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at 12:20 p.m. and the epicenter was located near Highland Park, approximately 40 miles southeast of the SCV and 2 miles from South Pasadena, stated the USGS.

According to the USGS, the shake could be felt as far as San Diego and north of Bakersfield. The earthquake could also be felt in between Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo. The temblor was listed as “weak” in the Santa Clarita area in terms of intensity.

City of Santa Clarita Communications Specialist Georgia Rios said that the Building and Safety Team for the city did not report any infrastructure impacted by the earthquake.

The quake sparked an online frenzy on various social media outlets including Instagram, X and Facebook.

After an earthquake people are advised to check for various hazards. Some hazards to look out for, according to the USGS are:

Fire hazards — put out fires in your home or neighborhood immediately, call for help.

Gas leaks — shut off main gas valve ONLY if you suspect a leak because of broken pipes or odor.

Damaged electrical wiring — Shut off power at the control box if there is any danger to house wiring.

Downed or damaged utility lines — do not touch downed power lines or any objects in contact with them.

For more safety tips regarding earthquakes, visit www.usgs.gov/faqs/what-do-i-do-after-earthquake.