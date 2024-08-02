Garcia awarded ‘Hero of Main Street’ 

The National Retail Foundation honored Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, with the 2024 “Hero of Main Street” award for his support of local retailers, according to a news release from Garcia’s office.



Garcia said in the release that he believes small businesses are essential to support the local communities.



“Small businesses are critical to the economic vitality of our communities, driving job creation and providing essential goods and services,” Garcia said in the release. “I am honored to receive the ‘Hero of Main Street’ award from the National Retail Federation.”

Garcia also said that he opposes Propositions 47 and 57 and attributed them to an increase of shoplifting reports in California.



Shoplifting rates in California have increased by 17% since 2014, according to the California Department of Justice.



In addition to Garcia, a Saugus High School graduate, the NRF recognized a total of 265 members of Congress as “Heroes of Main Street” honorees on July 25 during the 2024 Retail Advocates Summit in Washington D.C., according to the release.



The release stated that the “Hero of Main Street” award was established by the organization in 2013 to recognize lawmakers who support retailers through bill sponsorship and advocacy.



