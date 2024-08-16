HAZMAT unit called to leachate leak at Chiquita Canyon 

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials declined to release any information Friday regarding a hazardous materials call the previous evening at Chiquita Canyon Landfill, but federal Environmental Protection Agency officials confirmed a leachate leak in the tanks holding the chemical was contained on the property.

A representative from the Fire Department’s media information line said Friday morning there were no details available regarding the call Thursday night around 5:52 p.m.

A call to Maria Grycan, a community services liaison for the L.A. County Fire Department, was not immediately returned.

An email from an EPA spokesman confirmed Friday morning “the Response Multi-Agency Coordination (R-MAC) Group received a California Office of Emergency Services report of an approximately 3,000-gallon leachate spill at Tank Farm No. 7 at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” according to Michael Brogan, press officer for the R-MAC, which is part of the federal response to the landfill’s problems.

A spokesman for the landfill was not immediately available for comment Friday.

The landfill’s ongoing problems are the subject of a meeting of the hearing board Saturday morning for the South Coast Air Quality Management District at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus for a separate but related problem, the air pollution coming from the landfill.

After the media information line indicated there was no information available regarding the call, a fire official who was part of the initial response from Fire Station 76 Thursday night indicated he would need permission from Fire Department leadership to discuss the call, referring to it as a high-profile incident. The call was not immediately returned Friday.

“Two U.S. EPA R-MAC on-scene coordinators and the incident commander went to the tank farm to gather information,” Brogan wrote Friday. “The tanks farms are used to store treated leachate awaiting transport offsite for disposal.”

He also indicated in his email that the assessment by the R-MAC members revealed that the spill was the result of “operator error.”

“The operator was transferring treated leachate awaiting disposal to a storage tank when the accidental spill occurred. The spilled material did not breach containment and was collected in the sump. The recovered liquids have been returned to the tanks. Surface staining is now being addressed. There were no impacts outside of the containment area on the landfill,” according to his email.

He said the spill was not related to the west toe scrim work currently under way at the landfill.

The landfill has garnered more than 20,000 substantiated complaints since the start of its problems more than a year ago.