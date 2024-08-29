Head of COC Canyon Country campus announces resignation 

Another change has been announced for College of the Canyons as the head of the college’s Canyon Country campus is set to leave his position at the end of the week.

Ryan Theule, assistant superintendent of the Canyon Country campus, institutional research and grants development, announced Tuesday that he will be leaving the college after 17 years. His resignation is set to be effective on Monday.

“It has been a privilege to spend 17 years at College of the Canyons, and I have had the wonderful opportunity to work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues,” Theule said in a prepared statement. “I am grateful for the impact our teams have had on shaping many collegewide projects and priorities over the years, including the development of COC’s Canyon Country campus into a full-service location focused on student support and success.”

The Canyon Country campus was opened in 2007 and is home to the Takeda Science Center and the annual Star Party. Theule had been in charge of the campus since May 2013.

He said in his statement that he is taking up an opportunity with his local church.

“I was recently approached with a compelling opportunity to work with my church, and this is a wonderful fit for my faith and my ongoing commitment to serving others,” Theule said. “My COC colleagues have been tremendously kind and supportive of my decision, and I will remember with fondness the friendships, student outcomes and many satisfactions of participating in this uniquely American innovation in higher education. I look forward to continuing to cheer on the work of the college and plan to stay connected in many ways both now and ongoing during this exciting transition for my family.”

According to John Green, a spokesman for the college, the following changes will be made due to Theule’s resignation:

Associate Vice President of Instruction Paul Wickline will oversee the Canyon Country campus and serve as the instructional liaison for the campus.

Jennifer Brezina will be reclassified to the role of associate vice president of instructional services, taking on Wickline’s former duties in addition to her current responsibilities.

Daylene Meuschke will oversee grants and the Institutional Effectiveness Partnership Initiative.

Rian Medlin will co-chair the College Policy Council.

These changes come after multiple high-ranking college officials have left in recent months.

Former Chancellor Dianne Van Hook was placed on administrative leave in July before announcing her retirement shortly after, with David Andrus, a former political science professor at the college and past president of the Academic Senate, replacing her as acting chancellor. His title was subsequently changed to interim superintendent upon Van Hook’s retirement.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Diane Fiero and Sharlene Coleal would be retiring from their roles as deputy chancellor and assistant superintendent of business services, respectively.