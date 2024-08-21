Hotel gunfire incident related to apparent mental health incident 

No arrests were made after a man fired a gun at a Valencia hotel on Monday evening in an incident that prompted a request for a “psych eval” by first responders.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the call around 6 p.m. Monday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Jensen said the station’s log of the incident indicated deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 27500 block of Wayne Mills Place, near a cluster of hotels in Valencia.

The report from deputies who investigated the call indicated the man had been evaluated prior to their arrival and was no longer at the Best Western Inn, where deputies found four bullet holes.

During the course of their investigation, deputies recovered the gun. They also recovered four bullets from the holes in the wall.

Station officials did not have any indication as of Tuesday afternoon what exactly had happened that prompted the shooting, Jensen said, indicating the man was not in LASD custody, there was no confrontation reported prior to the shooting and no one was physically harmed in the incident.

Station officials were unable to release the person’s name or status as of this story.

Fire officials confirmed they responded to the address at around 6 p.m. and were on the scene about six minutes later.

The nature of the call was a “psych eval,” according to Luis Garcia of the L.A. County Fire Department, saying no additional information was available regarding the call.

A person experiencing a mental health breakdown can be involuntarily held for up to 72 hours under state law, which is known colloquially as a 5150 hold.

Laws and departmental policy regarding patient privacy generally prohibit either agency from discussing such a hold.

Anyone looking for information about free and low-cost mental health services can visit bethedifferencescv.org.