How Do I Complete NC DBA Registration?

When you decide to get a Doing Business As (DBA) in North Carolina, you’re taking a step in establishing your business’ new identity. By getting a DBA, your business can use a name different from its original one, which can boost your brand’s standing with customers and suppliers. It also lets you receive payments under your chosen business name, presenting a new image. Here’s a helpful guide to walk you through the process of getting a DBA in North Carolina.

North Carolina is known for its business environment boasting that the corporate tax rate in the nation is 3%. The state is praised for its accessibility to business financing and a skilled workforce. Given these conditions, it’s no wonder that entrepreneurs are keen on starting their businesses and applying for a DBA in North Carolina, especially considering how straightforward the NC DBA registration process is.

Two Ways to Register Your Business

Starting a business in North Carolina involves essential steps, including registering your DBA. Here are two effective ways to complete this process:

File and submit the formation paperwork yourself:

You can follow any guide that provides all the information needed to register your DBA in North Carolina. This method is cost-effective but requires a good understanding of the paperwork involved.

Let a service handle the formation process for you:

Companies such as MyCorporation provide a service that manages the paperwork for you, making sure it’s done quickly and accurately. While this service may incur a fee, it can save you time. Ensure that you’re following all the necessary rules.

What is a DBA?

DBA stands for “Doing Business As.” In North Carolina, it’s known as an assumed name or a business name. No matter if you’re a proprietor in a partnership, part of a corporation, or have an LLC, if you intend to run your business under a name different than your legal one or current corporate name, then you must file for a DBA.

Benefits of Registering a DBA

NC DBA registration offers significant benefits, including:

Opening a Business Bank Account: When starting a business bank account, banks typically ask for a certified copy of your DBA to open the account in your business’ name. This step allows you to keep your business finances separate and receive payments under your business identity.

Public Advertising: By registering your business name with a DBA, you can market your business using this name, increasing its visibility among potential customers.

Creating a Separate Business Identity: Filing for a DBA helps establish an identity for your business, which can build trust and credibility, with both customers and suppliers.

Discouraging Others from Using Your Name: Registering your DBA officially not only safeguards your brand but deters others from using the same name, protecting the uniqueness of your business identity.

Steps to Register a DBA in North Carolina

Follow these steps to register a DBA in North Carolina, ensuring your business operates legally and professionally under an assumed name, enhancing your brand and credibility.

1. Decide if You Need to Register a DBA

Determine if a DBA is right for you. Common scenarios include:

Sole Proprietors: For instance, Mary James, a graphic designer, may want to do business as “Designs by James.” Filing a DBA for this name would allow her to operate under this business name legally.

North Carolina LLC Formation and Corporations: If you already have an LLC or corporation, you might want to register another name for different business activities. For example, if you have an LLC named “L.A. First Auto Repair” but want to expand into auto detailing, you could file a DBA for “L.A. First Auto Detailing.”

2. Choose Your DBA Name

Select a name that meets North Carolina’s guidelines:

The name must not be similar or identical to another registered business name.

It should not include a corporate indicator like “Corp” or “LLC” unless your business is incorporated as such.

To check name availability, you can do a basic Google search, verify the web domain, or conduct a thorough North Carolina DBA name search. Avoid ordering business cards or advertising materials until your name registration is confirmed by the Secretary of State.

3. Review North Carolina’s Assumed Name Laws

North Carolina allows filers to designate multiple counties for conducting business on one filing. Any changes to the assumed name for the North Carolina LLC formation must be updated within 60 days. It’s advised to review the updated laws for better understanding.

4. Prepare the Application for a Fictitious Name

Complete the Assumed Business Name Certificate with the following information:

The assumed business name.

The real name of the person or entity engaging in business under the DBA.

The nature or type of business.

Business street and mailing address(es).

Counties where the assumed business name will be used.

Signature of owner/legal representative, title, and date.

Submit the certificate to your county register of deeds with a $26 filing fee. Most counties allow the registration of multiple fictitious names at once if needed.

Setting up a DBA, in North Carolina might appear daunting, but by adhering to these guidelines, you can streamline the procedure. In case you feel inundated by the paperwork, platforms such as, MyCorporation, are available to help guarantee that your DBA registration is done accurately and promptly. Registering a DBA allows you to run your business using a name establish a business bank account and cultivate an image that enhances the efficiency and credibility of your business operations.