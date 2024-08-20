How to Record Phone Calls on iPhone Without Them Knowing 

Billions of phone calls are made each day, and most people average at least one or two phone calls per day. While phone calls from family and friends are welcome surprises, calls from scams or telemarketers can ruin your day in all of about five seconds; there’s nothing worse than picking up and hearing a robot on the other line.

That said, robocalls aren’t the worst thing that can happen when you get a phone call. You may encounter people who claim to be someone else or people with malicious intent. In these cases, or even if you just like a transcript of the call, you may want to record your call.

The good news is that recording a phone call has never been easier. Learn how to record phone calls on an iPhone without them knowing.

Is it Legal to Record Phone Calls on an iPhone Without Them Knowing?

According to federal laws, recording phone calls is allowed if one party consents to being recorded. Therefore, you can record someone on an iPhone without them knowing because you’re the one party that’s consenting.

That said, some states might not be one-party consent states, so all parties have to consent. For example, California is an all-party consent state, which means everyone needs to agree to be recorded.

Always check with your state’s laws before recording a call.

Why You Should Record Calls on iPhone

It’s important to cover why you might need to record calls on an iPhone. Otherwise, it might seem like an extra step and an added hassle. The most common reasons to record calls on an iPhone include:

Security purposes to keep yourself safe if you’re worried about the intentions of a caller

Businesses purposes, such as lawyers, doctors, and even telemarketers, may want to record calls for business purposes or quality assurance.

Parents may want to hear what their children are talking about

You want to record a call between you and a friend for later

You’re taking notes

There are only a few examples of when it’s a good idea to record a phone call.

That said, recording a phone call will only get you so far. If you want to learn more about a caller, we always recommend running their phone number through a reverse phone lookup tool like this.

You can use the information they provide in the recording and make sure it aligns with what you find when you run a search to verify their identity and intentions.

Three Ways to Record Calls on iPhone Without Them Knowing

iPhones are easy to use and easy to record phone calls with, even if you want to keep things a secret. In many cases, you can use any number of call recording tools to record a call, but the person on the other line won’t know about it.

Learn about three ways to record calls on an iPhone without them knowing.

1. Third-Party Apps

Apple doesn’t have a lot of options when it comes to recording phone calls without the other person knowing. That said, you can always use a third-party app to record someone using an iPhone without them knowing.

Your experience with each app may vary, so make sure you find one you like and test it before you try to record someone.

2. Voice Memos

Voice Memos is an app that comes installed on Apple devices. Essentially, it’s supposed to be an app that lets you take notes with only your voice. That said, if you use the app during a phone call it’s possible to capture both sides of the call if you have two Apple devices.

You’ll just have to start recording during the phone call and use another Apple device with Voice Memo activated to record the call.

If you don’t have two Apple devices, you can make a call on a different device or with a VOIP and use Apple’s Voice Memo app to record the call if it’s loud enough.

3. Use a Second Device to Record

There are plenty of tools you can use to record phone calls without someone knowing if you use a second device. For example, you can record something on your laptop if the call is loud enough for the laptop to pick up; this is why we recommend turning the call volume up.

There are also specialized call recording devices that can enhance the clarity of your recording, so make sure you consider all of your options and evaluate your budget.

Record Any Call on an iPhone Without the Other Party Knowing Today!

If you live in a one-party consent state, you should have no problem recording a call on an iPhone without the other caller knowing.

While you’ll have to get creative because Apple doesn’t have any specific call recording tools, you can use any of the third-party methods we covered or get creative with Voice Memos to record calls on iPhones.