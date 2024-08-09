Jury deadlocks on charges in Black and Blue shooting  

After two days of deliberation in the case of a man accused of shooting another outside a Santa Clarita bar, jurors deadlocked Thursday on the two most significant charges and convicted the defendant on three lesser weapons charges.

Isaac Rashad Clark’s trial, which began July 23, revolved around attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges stemming from the Oct. 31, 2022, shooting of Nigel Edwards outside Black and Blue Restaurant.

On Wednesday, the jurors asked for more time to discuss the self-defense claims made by Clark, which the jury ultimately could not decide upon.

In response to the jurors’ questions, attorneys for the defense and the prosecution presented their closing arguments a second time in a San Fernando courtroom Thursday afternoon for Clark.

The prosecution focused on attacking the credibility of the self-defense claim, while the defense sought to portray the shooting victim, Edwards, as the aggressor in the confrontation.

In order to address the jury’s questions, both sides were given about a half-hour to restate their cases to the jury in oral arguments.

Both sides played footage from the night of the shooting, which was filmed on cellphones right outside the bar.

On Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Shareen Nizami started with what she described as demonstrable lies from defense witnesses, including claims that the victim was related to the DJ at the party and that the victim was a Pacoima Piru gang member.

Nizami repeatedly stated to the jury that a reasonable person who was in fear for their life would not have waited outside of Black and Blue, taunting the victim, before ultimately confronting him as he left the bar.

That was the threshold for a self-defense claim, she said: “What would a reasonable person have done?”

She also said the suspect’s claim that he fired warning shots while running scared from the victim appear not to be credible based on footage that shows Clark waiting for the victim outside the bar, while repeatedly taunting the victim, who Clark claimed on the stand was bullying him.

Defense attorney Jaaye Person-Lynn started his argument with a stock photo of four babies — which was quickly objected to on grounds of relevance, which the judge sustained — to remind the jury that the defendant has a presumption of innocence in their deliberations. Babies were used as a picture of innocence.

Person-Lynn said the victim, larger than Clark, charged him in the parking lot over 60 yards outside the bar.