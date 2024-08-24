Blog

Man killed by fence injury identified 

Officials have identified the man who was pronounced dead last week after being found bleeding from a fence wound in Newhall. 

Miguel Ramos, 39, was found by deputies responding to a call in the 27300 block of Valle Del Oro at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. According to a social media post by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Ramos was injured while jumping an iron fence. 

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report, Ramos died of exsanguination, or a severe loss of blood, and a penetrating injury of the left axilla, which is located under the shoulder joint where the arm connects to the shoulder. 

The incident was deemed to be an accident, according to the report. 

Initial reports just after deputies responded to the incident indicated that they were investigating reports of a potential gunshot victim near the intersection of Via Canon and Via Estrella. Deputies later reported that it appeared the man did not die of a gunshot wound. 

