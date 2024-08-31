Medical emergencies draw response of multiple copters  

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a series of medical emergencies requiring airlifts on Saturday in various parts of the Santa Clarita Valley, according to officials.

A minor who suffered a head injury was airlifted and transported to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center, said Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the L.A. County Fire Department.

The incident took place in the 27000 block of Boulderview Way in Valencia at 12:39 p.m. and ground engines arrived on the scene 10 minutes later.

Personnel with the Fire Department requested Copter 22 to respond to the incident. According to radio dispatch traffic, a 1-year-old fell approximately 3 to 4 feet and suffered a brief period of unconsciousness.

The status of the toddler is unknown at the time of this story’s publication.

A hiker was also airlifted and transported to a hospital after personnel with the Fire Department responded to a medical emergency near Towsley Canyon Road and The Old Road in Newhall, added Peters.

Peters added that there has been a spike in medical emergencies Saturday involving hikers in the Santa Clarita Valley, some of them refusing medical treatment, and injuries caused by slipping and hurting their ankles.

Peters advised that “people watch their footing, wear good shoes, and take plenty of water.”