Coroner IDs 2 killed in crash 

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified two other men killed in a fatal crash Monday near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, near the Templin Highway exit.

Isaac Maestas, 22, and Jordan Phillips, 23, both of Bakersfield, were killed when the 2001 Toyota Avalon they occupied crashed south of Templin Highway, around 4:30 p.m.

“The driver made an unsafe turning movement and ultimately collided with the dirt ascending embankment, which caused the vehicle to go airborne and come to rest approximately 50 feet down the descending dirt embankment,” according to a California Highway Patrol report of the crash. The report indicated from witnesses that the car was traveling “at a high rate of speed” prior to the crash, but it did not indicate how fast.

The driver, 24-year-old Ceyontay Bell of Bakersfield, also was killed in the crash. One other occupant, whose identity was not released, was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia with major injuries. The person was believed to be in critical condition Tuesday, according to officials.

The report indicated that all of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Neither drugs nor alcohol were listed as potential factors in the crash.

The crash resulted in the closure of the right two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 for approximately six hours for the incident investigation.