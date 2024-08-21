Music Center accepting Spotlight scholarship applications 

News release

The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight, a longstanding, free, nationally acclaimed competition that provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development for students each year.

Applicants will gain artistic development through auditions, feedback, mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and performance opportunities. Through a supportive environment, students can develop important life skills, including self-esteem, preparation and perseverance, according to a news release from the Music Center.

The Music Center has provided students with over $2.9 million in scholarships to date. Applying for The Music Center’s Spotlight is free; students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is Monday, Oct. 14.

The Music Center’s Spotlight process is comprised of:

• First Round Auditions: Students submit an online video audition in one or more of the following categories: Acting, Ballet, Dance, Classical Instrumental, Contemporary Instrumental, Classical Voice and Non-Classical Voice. All who apply will receive personalized written feedback from distinguished panels of judges. Spotlight Merit, Semifinalists and Honorable Mentions from the previous year will bypass online First Round Auditions and advance automatically to live Second Round Auditions.

• Second Round Auditions: Students who advance to this round will audition live before distinguished panels of judges and receive personalized feedback from a panel of industry experts.

• Semifinal – Mastery Classes/Auditions: Spotlight judges will invite 16 semifinalists in each category to participate in mastery classes to gain feedback prior to their semifinal auditions. Following the semifinal auditions, The Music Center will announce two Grand Prize finalists and an Honorable Mention in each category. All participating students are invited to observe selected mastery classes.

• Grand Finale: Spotlight will conclude with a live Grand Finale evening performance featuring the 14 Grand Prize finalists at The Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Information on how to apply is available at musiccenter.org/spotlight.