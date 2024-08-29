No firearm or victims found after Drayton Street shooting 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed that they found a laser scope and eight 9-mm shell casings but no intended target after a report of a shooting Tuesday night in Saugus.

Deputies responded around 11 p.m. to the 23100 block of Drayton Street, near a pool chemical manufacturer and the local homeless shelter that recently reopened after flooding, following a report of seven to eight gunshots in the area, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

During their investigation, they found shell casings and a mountable laser scope for a gun, but no firearm, victims or damage reported, according to officials.

Deputies typically contact local area hospitals to rule out whether anyone was taken to a facility with a gunshot wound, but nothing was reported to officials.

The scope was recovered near the South Fork Trail, which is closer to the nearby Santa Clara River wash beside nearby train tracks, according to officials.