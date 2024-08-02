One person killed, 3 injured in Rowher Flats crash  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Search and Rescue Team offered a caution after a second crash in two days at Rowher Flats, with the latest incident resulting in man’s death amid an apparent rise in activity at the popular recreational park.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, but an official indicated the off-road vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Rowher Canyon Trail, near Sierra Highway, in Agua Dulce, and plunged over the side of the road nearly 500 feet.

In addition to a person who was killed, whose identity has not yet been released by the Coroner’s Office, the injured parties included a 13-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman believed to be related, according to a source familiar with the incident.

The Thursday night crash was first reported to Los Angeles County Fire Department Personnel at 10:38 p.m., according to spokesman Luis Garcia, who said officials were on scene at 10:48 p.m.

Tony Buttitta, leader of the local SRT, said he was surprised by the sheer volume of recreational vehicles at the park when the rescuers initially arrived, adding the large group of people there created a bit of a traffic jam for first responders.

The temporary closure of the other popular off-road park in the area, Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Gorman, was cited as a factor in an increase in riders.

Considering the depth of their fall, which was estimated by one of two aerial units who assisted, Buttitta said the survivors were very lucky to be alive.

Buttitta confirmed three were rescued Thursday, with the assistance of SRT members using off-road vehicles and two helicopters, but due to safety concerns early Friday morning, the body was airlifted once the sun came up.

“When we were out there at 2 o’clock in the morning, there must have been 50 people out there off-roading,” Buttitta said, adding he wasn’t sure if it was part of an organized event or just a lot of enthusiasts, but it’s usually very quiet up there at night.

The fatal incident was reminiscent of a non-fatal incident that occurred Wednesday night, Buttitta said.

“On Wednesday night, we had … it was a (Polaris) RZR over the side about 400 feet at the opposite end of the park, closer to Bouquet (Canyon),” he said.

In that incident, Fire Department officials confirmed that two patients were transported.

“People have got to realize that it looks like a tame, little fun park, but there’s some double black diamond trails there that you’ve really got to be an advanced driver, especially at night, to be able to negotiate,” Buttitta said.