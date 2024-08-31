Person detained after assault with baseball bat  

A woman was reported to have assaulted people with a baseball bat at the 27800 block of Featherstar Avenue Saturday morning at 10:44 a.m., according to the Citizen app.

According to Deputy Taylor from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was detained. No injuries were reported. It is unknown how many people the suspect attempted to attack.

Deputies are still on scene investigating, as of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.