Blog

Person detained after assault with baseball bat  

Deputies responded to an assault with a baseball bat incident in Saugus on Saturday morning. 083124 Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Deputies responded to an assault with a baseball bat incident in Saugus on Saturday morning. 083124 Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

A woman was reported to have assaulted people with a baseball bat at the 27800 block of Featherstar Avenue Saturday morning at 10:44 a.m., according to the Citizen app. 

According to Deputy Taylor from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was detained. No injuries were reported. It is unknown how many people the suspect attempted to attack.  

Deputies are still on scene investigating, as of this story’s publication.  

This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.  

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS