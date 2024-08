Personnel with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a person robbed on Saturday afternoon in Canyon Country.

The robbery involved a male suspect with no additional description available who robbed the victim of their personal belongings, said Deputy Gonzalez, a spokesman with the station.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Sandy Drive and Sierra Highway at about 4:30 p.m., he added.

No arrests were made regarding the incident and no injuries were reported.