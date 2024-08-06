Blog

Photos: First annual ‘Laughs for a Cause’

A group of attendees laugh during comedian Steve Mazan's set on Friday night at the Canyon Theatre Guild during the first annual 'Laughs for a Cause' hosted by Soroptimist International of Valencia in Newhall, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
The Canyon Theatre Guild filled with bouts of laughter on Friday night to celebrate the Soroptimists International of Valencia’s 50th anniversary and for their first annual ‘Laughs for a Cause’ event.

A table lined with auction items, a bar of refreshments and a stage full of comedians were all present during the celebration. All funds would go toward supporting women and girls in the community, including those who are the head of their households and are trying to pursue higher education, according to the organization’s president, Chrissy Gonzales.

“To be honest, we didn’t see any other nonprofits doing a comedy show and we wanted to try to do something a little bit different, so we thought, ‘why not?'” Gonzales said. 
