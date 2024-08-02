Photos: Single Mothers Outreach Back-to-School event

Single Mothers Outreach welcomed parents and children to their Back-to-School event on Thursday at CrossPoint Church. While families received free supplies to welcome the new school year, Single Mothers Outreach also received a grant from Spectrum for $10,000 “through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service,” according to a press release from Spectrum. Awarded for a third time, and nominated by employee Jeffrey Lee, Thursday’s event marks $25,000 donated in total through Spectrum’s Employee Community Grant.