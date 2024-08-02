Public Health urging ‘common-sense precautions’ amid rising COVID-19 rates 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19.

Since mid-May, Public Health has seen consistent increases of reported COVID-19 cases in L.A. County. In the past four weeks, reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests have doubled.

“Being proactive to prevent illness can significantly reduce the risk of travel disruptions, last-minute cancellations and inadvertently spreading illness, ensuring a more enjoyable end of summer season for everyone,” reads a Public Health news release.

This week, Public Health reported 452 average daily COVID-19 cases, an increase from the 229 cases reported four weeks ago. Reported cases are an undercount, due to the large number of at-home COVID test results that are not reported to Public Health.

The release stated residents should continue taking common-sense precautions to avoid transmitting or becoming ill with COVID-19. This includes washing their hands often or using hand sanitizer, especially before eating, after sneezing or coughing or when in public places, and considering mask use when in crowded indoor spaces. Residents should stay home if they have any symptoms of illness, including coughing, sneezing, a fever or sore throat and consider informing friends and family of their illness so they know to be cautious about gathering if they show signs of infection.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that results in a COVID-19 infection, are at 44% of the 2023-24 winter peak, double the 17% reported the first week of July, indicating increasing transmission in the county, the release stated.

Wastewater concentrations may provide more complete information about COVID-19 transmission levels than reported cases alone, according to the release.

Public Health is reporting an average of 81.6 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day, a two-fold increase from 41.4 four weeks ago. The seven-day average number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county is 389. Of those hospitalizations, 10% of patients were in intensive care units.

COVID-19 deaths remain relatively stable, with Public Health reporting 1.9 daily average COVID-19 deaths this week, compared to 0.9 in early July. Changes in the death metric may be seen later than other metrics due to both the time needed to receive death certificates and the natural progression of the disease.

Public Health urges residents to use the tools available to reduce transmission and prevent severe illness with COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most powerful tool to protect against the severe effects of COVID-19, according to a Public Health news release. An updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 will be available this fall in L.A. County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall regardless of whether they have ever previously been vaccinated.

Additional doses of the 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine are still available for county residents 65 and older and provide added protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19, the release said. Residents 65 and older can get a dose of the updated vaccine four months after their previous dose. For information about where to get vaccinated, visit ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines

COVID-19 testing is still recommended for anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms or who has had a recent exposure to COVID-19. Free tests are available throughout the county and at local pharmacies through most insurance plans. More information is available at ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.

Individuals testing positive should stay away from others until they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and symptoms have resolved. Masking when around others is necessary to reduce transmission for 10 days after testing positive or after symptoms started. Free and low-cost therapeutics that can prevent serious illness from COVID-19 remain available in L.A. County. To learn more about medicines to treat COVID-19, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/medication.

The Public Health InfoLine is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for those concerned about being exposed to COVID-19. The free service connects callers with a person who can answer their questions, coordinate free telehealth care to receive COVID-19 treatment, and help make a vaccination appointment, including for people who are homebound. The number is 833-540-0473.