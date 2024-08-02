Rotary Club hosts barbecue for sheriff’s deputies 

After hearing some of the challenges facing the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, such as departmentwide staffing levels that make overtime mandatory for deputies, a local community service organization wanted to show them appreciation for their work Wednesday.

Scott Hoolahan, president of the Santa Clarita Rotary Club, said that’s why the group brought 100 hamburgers, 50 hot dogs and some other lunch items to the station, grilling in the back lot until everyone was fed and there was nothing left to serve.

“We’re lucky enough to get (Station Capt. Justin Diez) to come out once a quarter, and he gives us an update on what’s happening with the city, what’s important to them — and one of the things that has been a topic is morale,” Hoolahan said Thursday. “And they’ve got a thankless job to a degree, right now. Nobody wants to see a sheriff until they want to see a sheriff, right?”

Last year, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a contract to help the Sheriff’s Department recruit more deputies. And so far, there have been results.

The department reported Thursday it’s seen a 65% increase in applications, to the extent that the department also announced it’s going to bring back regular academy classes at College of the Canyons.

However, the local impact on staffing would likely take at least a couple years, due to the application and hiring process, as well as LASD procedure that generally starts new hires in local jails, according to an official speaking on background.

And in the meantime, the workload on deputies has been heavy.

A station official recently confirmed deputies have been authorized to work up to 120 hours of overtime in a month.

Diez said in February there was a large contingent of deputies who regularly work around 80 to 90 overtime hours a month, and some who approach the cap.

Diez said the lunch was a nice break for deputies and a great chance for Rotary Club members to get to know their local law enforcement.

“It was just a nice informal lunch,” Diez said, adding it was a great opportunity for both groups to get to know each other.

There was also a presentation of appreciation to Hoolahan, which included Diez gifting him one of the SCV Sheriff’s Station newly minted “challenge coins.” The coins are collectible tokens often created by law enforcement agencies given to show gratitude to officers or residents for services and support.