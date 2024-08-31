Santa Clarita announces unplanned opening for Planning Commission 

The city of Santa Clarita has posted about an opening for an unplanned vacancy on its Planning Commission.

Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita, confirmed shortly after the announcement went out at 4:30 p.m. Friday the opening was due to the resignation of Dennis Ostrom, who was appointed to the Planning Commission by Councilwoman Laurene Weste.

Ostrom announced his decision in a letter to the city dated Aug. 18, thanking Weste for the opportunity to serve on the commission.

“All good things must come to an end,” Ostrom wrote. “For me, I have to come to realize that my time as a planning commissioner should come to an end now.”

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on matters related to development projects, property acquisition, specific plans, zoning and other planning matters, according to the city’s release announcing the opening.

Weste said he’d been on the commission since Weste joined the council more than 20 years ago. The next appointee will have “big shoes to fill,” she added.

As an earthquake risk consultant, he’s been a critical voice on a number of projects, Weste said, thanking him and wishing him well in his well-earned break from the dais.

“I have never been so happy to work with someone who was so knowledgable and so detail-oriented,” Weste said.

Ostrom’s bio on the city’s Planning Commission website notes during his former tenure as president of the Sand Canyon Homeowners Association, “he forged the basis of an equestrian community, via special standards, for that area.”

His unexpired term would end Dec. 31, 2026.

The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must maintain their principal residence in the city during their term of office.

Online applications are available on the city’s website, santaclarita.gov. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.

The completed applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 12.